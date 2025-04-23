Casper to expand open container season boundaries

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will extend the time frame and boundaries of its annual open container season this year.

Mayor Ray Pacheco said this decision comes after local business owners requested the change.

“There was definitely some individuals and organizations in the community who wanted it,” he said. “I remember the director of ART 321 advocated for it, and there were some other businesses who came out and said, ‘Hey, this would be a great opportunity.'”

The open container season will now last from the end of May to September, while Pacheco said the season previously ran from June to August.

“They want to extend it because Memorial Day is kind of the kick-off to summer, and Labor Day’s the close,” the mayor said. “I think that’s great and a great opportunity for those businesses.”

The boundaries of the open container area also grew, now extending from the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the east end to the intersection of Spruce Street and West Yellowstone Highway. Casper City Councilor Amber Pollock said the boundaries previously didn’t extend as far in either direction.

“It stopped at like Racca’s, and then it stopped at Wolcott [Street] and then where there were licensed facilities,” Pollock said. “It was a little all over the place.”

Casper Police Chief Shane Chaney said he does not expect any adverse effects from the expansion.

Businesses that can take part in the open container season include breweries, distilleries and establishments with full retail liquor licenses, Casper Chief of Staff Fleur Tremel said.

