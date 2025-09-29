Fall Thrifting in Casper is Fabulous! Sometimes Old is Best

When the leaves start to fall it's time to embrace change! This weekend I was on the hunt for vintage and seasonal items for fall decorating. Casper has some amazing thrift stores and you really never know what you will find when you go in with an open mind. I found so many cute things including vintage tea-cups with saucers, a fabulous lace tablecloth, rockers, old coffee-table books, and baskets and so much more.

It's also a great time to get Halloween costumes and spooky homegoods. There were a TON of witchy accessories, masks, and things to make a unique disguise.

Check out some of my favorite finds below!

Thrifting in Casper Fall is in full swing and it's a wonderful time to spice up your home and wardrobe with seasonal pieces. It's so easy to get new stuff with a few simple clicks and then wait for boxes to show up on your doorstep, but there's something refreshing about breathing new life into old pieces. Here are some of the things I found at Rescued Treasures in Casper 👇 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media