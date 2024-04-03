Casper Temps to Reach 70 Degrees in Coming Days

It's not going to last long, if the National Weather Service is correct, but Casper's about to heat up for the next two days.

Thursday and Friday are projected to be sunny with highs up to 70 degrees on Friday.

This isn't totally out of character for Casper as the springtime weather tends to fluctuate wildly, but the average temp for April hovers around 37 degrees.

According to NWS data the hottest recorded temp for the Casper-area in April was 76 degrees (the lowest was 7).

Don't forget Casper broke a 41-year-old record last year on April 4th when 26.7 inches of snow hit the ground! The previous record was from December 24th, 1982 with 24.3" of snow.

