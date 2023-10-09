Casper Senior Network To Host Informational Forum On Medicare Enrollment

The Casper Senior Network will be hosting a free community forum, “Sorting Out Medicare Enrollment”, on October 17th at the Casper Senior Center.

Medicare Plans change every year, and so do your healthcare needs. The Medicare Open Enrollment period, October 15th-December 7th, gives you the chance to review and make changes to your current plan. But how do you know you’re making the best decisions?

“A community collaboration putting our aging population in touch with needed resources.” ~ Casper Senior Network

The Forum Panel Includes:

Peggy Darling, WSHIIP

Cyndi Brainard, Patient Advocate

Cynthia Nunley, Enroll Wyoming

Nikki Green, Aspire Case Management

And Other Members of Casper Senior Network.

“Sorting Out Medicare Enrollment” will be Tuesday, October 17th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm in the Casper Senior Center Dining Room.

Garden Gait 2023: Wolf Creek, Red Buttes Village, and Beyond The weather was perfect and every garden looked stunning. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media