Casper Senior Network To Host Informational Forum On Medicare Enrollment
The Casper Senior Network will be hosting a free community forum, “Sorting Out Medicare Enrollment”, on October 17th at the Casper Senior Center.
Medicare Plans change every year, and so do your healthcare needs. The Medicare Open Enrollment period, October 15th-December 7th, gives you the chance to review and make changes to your current plan. But how do you know you’re making the best decisions?
“A community collaboration putting our aging population in touch with needed resources.” ~ Casper Senior Network
The Forum Panel Includes:
- Peggy Darling, WSHIIP
- Cyndi Brainard, Patient Advocate
- Cynthia Nunley, Enroll Wyoming
- Nikki Green, Aspire Case Management
And Other Members of Casper Senior Network.
“Sorting Out Medicare Enrollment” will be Tuesday, October 17th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm in the Casper Senior Center Dining Room.
