Country music star Canaan Smith headlining 5150′ Festival on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s annual 5150′ Festival is Saturday, and it’s set to feature platinum-selling country music artist Canaan Smith.
Smith’s song “Love You Like That” went platinum and has even found its way to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. His high-octane shows have earned him a spot on some of country music’s biggest tours, including Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert and Florida Georgia Line.
Smith has also written two songs on Hardy’s Mixtape Vol. II, including the Morgan Wallen collaboration “Goin’ Nowhere.”
With the festival starting at 2 p.m., this year’s musical line up includes:
- 2–3:30 p.m.: Jamie Hansen
- 4–5:30 p.m.: Christian Wallowing Bull
- 6–7:30 p.m.: – Kaspen Haley & Boxelder Stomp
- 8–9:30 p.m. – Canaan Smith
The festival is a celebration of all things Casper, highlighting local makers and creators, Casper-based vendors, food, live music and games and activities for all ages.
From 2 to 5 p.m., Oil City News and Upslope Media staff will be revealing all the winners of Oil City’s Best 2024, handing out awards and taking red carpet photos.
This year’s 5150′ Festival is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at David Street Station, 200 S. David St. in Casper.