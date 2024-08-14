Country music star Canaan Smith headlining 5150′ Festival on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s annual 5150′ Festival is Saturday, and it’s set to feature platinum-selling country music artist Canaan Smith.

Canaan Smith (via David Street Station)

Smith’s song “Love You Like That” went platinum and has even found its way to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. His high-octane shows have earned him a spot on some of country music’s biggest tours, including Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert and Florida Georgia Line.

Smith has also written two songs on Hardy’s Mixtape Vol. II, including the Morgan Wallen collaboration “Goin’ Nowhere.”

With the festival starting at 2 p.m., this year’s musical line up includes:

The festival is a celebration of all things Casper, highlighting local makers and creators, Casper-based vendors, food, live music and games and activities for all ages.

From 2 to 5 p.m., Oil City News and Upslope Media staff will be revealing all the winners of Oil City’s Best 2024, handing out awards and taking red carpet photos.

Winners in hundreds of categories were announced at Saturday’s 5150′ Festival. The full list of winners will be posted in the coming days. (Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

This year’s 5150′ Festival is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at David Street Station, 200 S. David St. in Casper.