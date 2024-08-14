Yellowstone National Park lifts partial fishing closures on certain waterways

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Six fishing areas within Yellowstone National Park have reopened effective immediately, the park announced in a press release Wednesday.

The partial closures were enacted in late July due to high water temperatures and low river flows, which are deadly for trout. Now reopened, all of the following locations are eligible to fish from sunrise to sunset with proper permits:

Lamar River downstream of Cache Creek to its confluence with the Yellowstone River

Soda Butte Creek

Slough Creek

Yellowstone River from Tower Junction north to the park boundary

Gardner River downstream of Osprey Falls north to the park boundary

Snake River from Forest Creek south to the park boundary

Several other waterways that are impacted by geothermal activity remain closed as water temperatures do not cool down enough overnight due to the geothermal heat and continue to pose risk to fish. These waterways include the entirety of the Madison and Firehole Rivers and their tributaries and the Gibbon River and all associated tributaries south of Norris Campground.

For up to date information on park closures and conditions, check the Yellowstone National Park website when planning trips. For fishing-specific information, the park also has all thirty pages of their 2024 Fishing Regulations available to view online.