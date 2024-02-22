Casper Ranks High on AARP’s Livability Score

AARP just put out their Livability Index, a list of the most livable communities in the country.

The index evaluates and ranks cities based on various factors that contribute to residents' quality of life, looking at everything from housing and tranpsortation to health and community engagement.

Casper was in the top half of U.S. communities with a score of 60 out of 100.

Housing availability is slightly better than the national mean, however proximity to grocery stores, parks, libraries, and jobs was not.

The study knocked Casper for lack of public transportation, saying it has none (which locals know is not true).

The drinking water and lack of pollution ranked much higher than most US cities, but Casper's health indicators were slightly below average.

AARP claims 20% of Casper adults smoke regularly compared to the nation's median of 18.8%. And while Casper's access to exercise opportunities are high, nearly 30% of its adults are obese.

Of course, another big factor in the score is the Oil City's healthcare professional shortage.

Casper's civic and social involvement scored the highest out of all categories, gleaning a 77 out of 100 score, in part thanks to it's giant arts and entertainment institutions.

The AARP says Casper's population hovers around 60,000 people, 35% are over the age of 50.

Life expectancy is 80 years old, if they are correct.

The median household income is $65,700.

