Casper Pothole-a-Palooza ’24 Moves to Downtown

Casper’s Pothole-a-Palooza ’24 is moving to the downtown area today. Casper’s pothole patching operations began April 24th on Casper’s west side.

Casper Streets and Traffic Division is asking citizens to report potholes using the Connect Casper app.

Streets and Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers stated, “We want every pothole report. Citizens, as our eyes on the community, provide a great service and speed the process of finding potholes when they report potholes and other maintenance needs.”

Connect Casper, the City of Casper’s App provides citizens an opportunity to report potholes and receive alerts when repairs have been completed. Connect Casper is free and available on both Android and iOS devices. Potholes can also be reported at Casper 311-Citizen Requests on or at 307.235.8283.

