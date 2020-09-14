Casper Police Warn of Thefts of Wallets, Purses in Stores

The Casper Police Department has received multiple reports of thefts in local stores.

While customers are shopping, pairs of individuals are working together to distract the shopper by talking to him or her and asking questions, while another steals a wallet from inside the customer’s purse or bag in the shopping cart.

Almost immediately, the thieves are using the victim’s stolen credit cards and cash to make large purchases or purchase gift cards at nearby stores.

In most cases, the victim does not know their items have been stolen until they try to check out from the store.

The Casper Police Department has reason to believe that the multiple instances of this crime are related to a traveling group. There are many similar cases currently being reported in Wyoming and across the United States.

The Casper Police Department highly encourages everyone to use extra caution while shopping in public:

Keep your purse or bag with you at all times.

If possible, put your wallet inside a smaller zippered pocket inside a closed purse.

Be cognizant of your surroundings and people who may be trying to speak with you, possibly trying to distract you for criminal reasons.

