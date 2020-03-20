Casper Cabs Offers Free Grocery Runs for Senior Citizens

Casper Cabs is providing free round-trip grocery runs for senior residents in Casper to help those residents as they cope with the restrictions during the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, its owner said Friday.

"I'm just trying to give back to the community," Tom Elliott told K2 Radio News.

Elliott said he's been having a tough enough time shopping for groceries, and knows seniors are having even a tougher time as they shelter in place.

Casper Cabs offers the rides to seniors age 60 and older from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, and is available to these stores depending on the stores' own hours for senior shopping:

Smith's Food and Drug, 2405 CY Ave. -- 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. General public hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Walmart East Side, 4400 E. Second St. -- 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesdays. General public hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Walmart West Side, 4255 CY Ave. -- 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesdays. General public hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Albertson's East Side, 2625 E. Second St. -- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. General public hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Albertson's West Side, 1076 CY Ave. -- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. General public hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Ridley's Family Markets, 300 Wyoming Boulevard Southeast -- No separate senior shopping hours. General public hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

To make an appointment, call Casper Cabs at (307) 577-7777 to schedule a taxi ride to take advantage of this offer.

The offer is restricted only to grocery store transportation.