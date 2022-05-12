Grant Street Grocery ‘Pushing Pause’ on Weekly Breakfast Menu

Grant Street Grocery has proven itself to be one of Casper's most sought after eateries, offering a venerable smorgasbord of tasty treats. Serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items, GSG has built a following as one of Casper's finest eating establishments.

Unfortunately, for the time being, the grocery-store-turned-restaurant has to put the 'break' in breakfast.

That's according to a social media post from the store that announced, due to a lack of cooks, they have to cut out the most important meal of the day.

"Pushing pause on breakfast," Grant Street Grocery wrote on their Facebook page. "We are very sorry to announce that we have to pause our weekly breakfast until we are able to hire more kitchen staff. If you know anyone who has kitchen experience and loves the culinary arts, send them our way, we do some pretty cool stuff here at Grant Street Grocery and Market!"

So, if you or someone you know wants to try their hands at cooking up some delightful dishes, send them to Grant Street Grocery. That way, we can all have breakfast back. Once you go Grant Street, it's impossible to go back to a simple Egg McMuffin.

