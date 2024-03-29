Casper Police Seek Public’s Help in Two Missing Persons Cases

The Casper Police Department is seeking the public's help in two missing person investigations.

47-year-old Casper resident, Paul Daniel Pedry was last seen on July 7th, 2020. Paul is a 6’3”, 220lb male with blue eyes and short red hair.

45-year-old Jose Alfredo Mendoza was reported missing in May, 2019. Jose is 5’7”, 200lb male with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of the sun on his back and has ties to Wyoming and Millard County, UT.

If anyone has information, you may call the Casper Police Department Tipline at 307-920-2862 or email investigators at PDTips@casperwy.gov.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can report to CrimeStoppers.

