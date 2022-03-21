On Monday, the Casper Police Department announced four police officers have been placed on administrative leave following a standoff in Evansville over the weekend.

According to a department press release, police were in the process of serving a felony arrest warrant on a suspect in the 400 Block of 5th Street, in Evansville, when the suspect exchanged gunfire with the law enforcement officers that were at the scene.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed whether or not the suspect being served a warrant is the same suspect who fired at officers.

Multiple agencies, including the Casper Police Department, responded to assist and support the officers in the incident.

Negotiators spent over 18 hours negotiating with the suspect in an attempt to bring a peaceful resolution to the incident, and throughout that time, the suspect fired his weapon on multiple occasions.

At an unspecified time in the early morning of March 19, the suspect again fired upon officers, at which point, officers returned fire, and then shortly before 11:00 am on March 19, officers entered the residence and found the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Blaine Clutter, deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured as a result of the incident.

Four Casper Police officers, who were there in support of the original incident and subsequent operation, have been identified as having exchanged fire with the suspect.

The cause of death of the suspect has not been determined and the Natrona County Coroner’s Office is holding an autopsy on Monday.

Due to the involvement of Casper Police officers in the incident, and the use of force, the investigation has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, a third-party state agency, with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office also being involved in the investigation.

The four officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with the customary protocol, and according to the release, this was done out of "an abundance of caution, pending a full investigation."

The determination on the justification of the discharge of weapons is the decision of the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office following the conclusion of the investigation.

The Casper Police Department Internal Affairs Division will also conduct a concurrent and separate investigation concerning policy and procedure, after which the Casper Police Department will hold a public news conference to discuss the incident and investigation findings.