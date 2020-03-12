Casper Police: One Dead in 3-Vehicle Crash on Outer Drive

One person died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Wyoming Boulevard, also known as Outer Drive.

The deceased person was not identified.

Casper police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said no other injuries were reported in the wreck.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of SE Wyoming Boulevard between Poplar and Casper Mountain Road, which remains closed.

The crash is still under investigation.

Further details were not immediately released.