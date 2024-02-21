Casper Police Officer Transported to Banner as Precaution After Encountering Possibly Hazardous Materials While Logging Evidence

This afternoon a Casper Police officer was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation after encountering a possibly hazardous material while collecting evidence.

He was subsequently released with only superficial injuries.

A press release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department states that they were dispatched to the Hall of Justice at about 1:00 p.m.

They worked with the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office to isolate "the area of concern."

Firefighters collected samples of the products and provided analysis, although they did not say what those products were.

The analysis revealed several common processing and testing materials related to evidence processing, with no chemical derivatives or other hazards identified.

No other injuries were reported.

