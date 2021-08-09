Casper Police Need Help Finding Person Missing Since June 26

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since June 26.

According to a statement on social media, 36-year-old Ryan Schroeder is believed to have been in Denver and headed back to Casper during his last known communications.

Anyone with information on Schroeder's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD Detective Daley at 307-235-8278 or email sdaley@casperwy.gov.

Reports can be taken anonymously and may be eligible for a monetary award by reporting through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or heading to crime-stoppers.com.