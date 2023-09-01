Casper Police Launching Online Reporting Portal

The Casper Police Department is launching an online reporting portal at www.casperpolice.org.

The service will be live starting September 5th, 2023 when people will be able to file police reports according to their schedule, 24-hours a day, without having to talk to an officer or visit the Hall of Justice.

Citizens who submit an online report can expect professional review of their report, and follow up and investigation where possible.

Online Reporting will allow residents to easily and efficiently report non-emergency incidents of crime that meet certain criteria. Each type of online report will have specific requirements associated with that type of incident.

At this time, the following categories of online reports are available for use:

• Civil Report

• Lost/Stolen Bicycles

• Animal Problems

• Vandalism, Graffiti and Property Damage

• Property Theft

• Hit and Run

• Identity Theft and Fraud

• Lost Property

Casper Police asks that you please read the Form Details associated with each category of online reporting prior to filling out and submitting a report to ensure that the form requirements are met. They encourage reports to provide as much information as possible at the time of filing.

The portal is not to be used when the crime or incident is actively occurring, in progress crimes should always be reported to our dispatch center. The incident needs to have occurred within the city limits of Casper, (with the exception of Animal Problems, which encompass Casper, Bar Nunn, and unincorporated Natrona County).

Follow the link below to submit your online report starting Sep. 5.

https://cityprotect.com/agency/casperpolicedepartment

