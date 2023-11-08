Casper Police Investigate ‘Shots Fired’ Near Casper Smiths Express

According to Casper Police Public Information Officer Amber Freestone, shots were fired near the Casper Smiths Express today. Dispatch received a silent alarm from Smith's reporting audible shots fired. They did not say the suspect went into the business.

As of 2:02 PM the suspect is not in custody.

At this point there are no reported injuries or transports.

This is a new investigation and we will update the story as more information becomes available.

At 1:10 PM Journey Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary went into lockouts due to the ongoing investigation.

The lockouts were released at 1:50 PM at the advisement of the Casper Police Department.

Due to the ongoing law enforcement situation, there is a police parameter within the proximity of the 1600 block of Kearney and Desmet. As such, students who may normally walk within the area after school will receive alternate directions from law enforcement.

More information may be forthcoming if there are additional impacts to NCSD after-school operations within the area.

November 8, 2023, 1:10PM

