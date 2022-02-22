Casper Police Department Investigating Suspicious Death in Casper

The Casper Police Department have launched an investigation into a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday, February 20.

According to a statement released on the Casper Police Department's Facebook page, they have launched a suspicious death investigation after they found a deceased male in the 1900 block of South Missouri Street.

According to the release, CPD were called to the scene of the 1900 Block of South Missouri at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022. When they arrived to the scene, they located a deceased male inside of the residence.

Police also located one other individual inside of the residence.

"A short time later, officers located two other individuals believed to have information regarding the incident," the statement read. "All three individuals were interviewed at the Casper Police Department as part of this investigation."

The CPD stated that officers believed that some of the involved individuals were under the influence of a controlled substance when the incident occurred.

The Casper Police Department stated that they have arrested one of the individuals that was involved in the incident, on charges unrelated to the death of the victim.

Casper Police stated that they believe this incident to be isolated, and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing and more information will be released as it presents itself.

The CPD ask that anyone with information related to this incident call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8286, or they can make an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers at 307-577-8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the loved ones of the victim during this tragic time," the Casper Police Department wrote.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.