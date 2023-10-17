Casper Police Department Granted $58,282 Award for Enforcing Seat Belt Use

The Casper Police Department has asked the City of Casper to accept a $58,282.72 award from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Program for the Enforcement of Seat Belt Use to Reduce Unbelted Injuries.

In a memo to the city manager, Deputy Police Chief Shane Chaney and Police Sergeant Jeff Broneck recommended the council aye the grant.

"Lack of seatbelt use continues to be a problem in Wyoming despite law enforcement and prevention efforts," said the memo. "Data shows there is much work to be done to reduce unbelted injuries on Wyoming roads. Wyoming has a Secondary Seat Belt Law, which means law enforcement officers are required to have other reasons for stopping a vehicle before citing a driver or passenger for not using a seat belt.

According to the Wyoming Electronic Crash Records System (WECRS), Wyoming's seat belt use in 2022 was 78.3% compared to a national selt belt use rate of 91.6%. Natrona County had an average seat belt use rate of 69.6%.

Of the 134 fatal crashes in Wyoming last year, 65 of the people killed were not wearing seatbelts.

WECRS shows that between 2020 and 2022, Wyoming law enforcement investigated an average of 18% unbelted vehicle occupant crashes.

If accepted, this award will reimburse the Casper Police Department for costs associated with dedicating police officers to enforcing seat belts.

