Casper Police Department Names Chaney as New Chief

Shane Chaney has been named the new Casper Police Chief.

He officially took over as an interim chief after Keith McPheeters announced his retirement in January.

“During this interim period, Shane Chaney set out to have a seamless transition, uphold the highest levels of professionalism, build on the established strong foundation, support the Casper

Police Department staff, and continue to work to foster trust and partnership within our community. He has done that and is doing that,” stated City Manager Napier.

"Chief Chaney has had a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in law enforcement, consistently demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his officers and the community."

In his 24 years serving the Casper community, Shane has held several roles, including K9 handler, PORT Sergeant, Professional Standards Lieutenant, Operations and Support Services Captain, and most recently, Deputy Police Chief.

Though Chief Chaney was sworn in as Interim Chief at his appointment in January, a ceremonial swearing in will occur later in July to recognize his appointment as Police Chief.

