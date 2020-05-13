Casper Police Arrest Driver For Going 108 In A 40 MPH Zone

Casper police arrested an unnamed driver for traveling 108 mph in a 40 mph zone over the weekend as part of a special enforcement operation.

According to a department press release, the enhanced traffic safety operation took place over the weekend. During that time, CPD gave out 37 traffic-related warnings, issued 17 citations and made one arrest.

Just over six hours Saturday afternoon, officers handed out 17 traffic citations over the course of 60 stops. The individual arrested for traveling 108 mph was taken into custody during that time on East 2nd Street.

Going into the early hours of may 10, three more arrests were made for driving under the influence including one where the driver attempted to leave the scene of an accident in plain view of an officer.

“We are so proud of the way our community has sacrificed through this difficult and unprecedented time,” CPD Chief Keith McPheeters said in the release. “We understand that the people of Casper are excited to begin reintegrating back into normal life; however, that does not allow for lack of responsibility when it comes to safe driving. The safety of our roadways is the responsibility of every single person in our City. The Casper Police Department remains committed to doing our part to keep our streets safe.”