Casper PD: Man Found Dead After Attempted Traffic Stop

Alex Schmidt, Thinkstock

A man apparently took his own life late Tuesday after the driver of a vehicle attempted to avoid being stopped by a Casper police officer.

The deceased man's name has not been released.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Casper Police Department are investigating, according to a police statement.

Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of 13th and South McKinley at roughly 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the suspect vehicle didn't stop, driving several blocks to the 600 Block of South Melrose Street.

There, the driver exited the vehicle and went inside a residence.

After multiple failed attempts to contact the people inside the home, officers had to obtain a search warrant in order to gain entry.

When they entered, they found a man who had evidently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

EMS immediately responded to the scene.

Police ask that the public avoid the area while investigators process the scene.

