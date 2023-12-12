Casper Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Applications Open Now

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting application letters from citizens interested in serving as volunteer members for a three-year term beginning in January.

“As a recreation advisory committee to City Council, the board strives to actively engage with user groups, citizens, and City staff to understand the needs across City-owned recreation facilities and programs, so that they can plan and suggest priorities and direction regarding recreation in Casper,” said Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez. The Board advises on more than 20 City-owned recreational facilities or interests, including Hogadon Basin Ski Area, the Municipal Golf Course, the Casper Recreation Center, Casper Ice Arena and Fort Caspar Museum as well as all City pools and parks.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is made of nine volunteer citizens appointed by the Casper City Council. Meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at various City-owned recreation facilities. Generally, members may also attend virtually via Microsoft Teams. Due to two upcoming term expirations, there will be two vacancies.

“We invite Casper residents who are interested in serving on this dynamic and diverse committee to submit a letter of interest outlining relevant experience and explaining why they are interested in serving,” Lopez said. Letters should be addressed to Zulima Lopez, 1800 East K Street, Casper, WY 82601 with “Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Opening” as the subject line on the envelope. Applications are due Tuesday, Dec. 26 by 5 p.m.

