Casper Overdose Leads to Felony Drug Charges

A Casper man is facing felony drug charges following a Sept. 16 overdose incident.

Louis Rex Allen IV is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance - third offense for methamphetamine and heroin respectively. Possession of a controlled substance - third offense is a felony punishable by up to five years behind bars, $5,000 in fines or both.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. He will do so during an upcoming arraignment in Natrona County District Court.

According to an affidavit of probable cause. Casper police and EMS were called to a residence at roughly 1:45 p.m. Sept. 16 for a reporter overdose. When they arrived, they were met with a man — later identified as Allen — who said he just wanted to get away from the situation. Allen appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances.

Medical personnel spoke with the woman, who had regained consciousness. She denied treatment.

Court documents state that the woman said she'd used heroin earlier in the day. After speaking with officers, the woman told police a heroin syringe was possibly in her vehicle. Police were able to see methamphetamine paraphernalia in the woman's vehicle.

The affidavit states that Allen told police he'd just come over to visit the woman when he found her overdosing on the couch and called 911.

Police also learned that Allen was serving parole for possession of methamphetamine conviction. He was set to be released in October.

After they were granted a search warrant, officers police found various drugs in a vehicle and in the apartment along with drug paraphernalia, court documents state.