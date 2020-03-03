There are no reported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Natrona County and Wyoming, contrary to rumors floating around the community, according to a news release from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Tuesday.

Besides that, the health department warns that scammers are preying on fear and misinformation about COVID-19.

Scammers have been calling homes, faxing businesses and communicating in other ways to tell them they need to take their recommended actions to protect vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, the immunocompromised and households, according to the health department.

Ignore these scams.

No other requirements are needed aside from the general prevention guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control during normal influenza season and during COVID-19.

The CDC is still reporting that person-to-person spread of COVID-19 has been seen among close contacts of returned travelers from China and other areas of outbreak, but at this time, this virus is not currently spreading in the community in the United States.

COVID-19 is thought to spread person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another, through coughing or sneezing by means of respiratory droplets.

Prevention efforts, medical technology and sophisticated care have kept the virus under control at this point in time, according to the news release.

The most effective means of prevention, as with many viruses including influenza, is to maintain standard precautions that help reduce risk of transmission. Precautions include:

Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home if you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throw away the tissue.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning solutions.

Frequently and adequately wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after restroom use, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if visibly dirty.

The health department also reminds people that wearing a mask should only be used as a precautionary/additional measure if you are already ill. These masks simply keep an ill person's germs away from others.

Likewise, masks do not need to be worn by those who are not ill and they are not a form of protection from illnesses such as seasonal influenza or COVID-19.

National, state and local health officials continue to monitor this situation and will provide updates as necessary.

For more information about COVID-19, risks, potential illness, or other issues, contact the health department at (307) 235-9340. For the most current information on COVID-19 visit the CDC website.