Casper-Natrona County Health Department Hosting ‘Pap-A-Thon’ January 28

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is hosting its very first 'Pap-a-Thon' on Saturday, January 28.

"On January 28, we will be hosting our first ever Pap-A-Thon!" the Health Department wrote on their Facebook page. "We are excited to provide an alternative time for women to receive pap smears and HPV tests. If you are 21 years old or older and have not received a pap in the last 3 years, join us on the last Saturday in January, at the Health Department to get one done."

A Pap Smear, as defined by Cancer.gov, is "A procedure in which a small brush is used to gently remove cells from the surface of the cervix and the area around it so they can be checked under a microscope for cervical cancer or cell changes that may lead to cervical cancer."

Pap smears can also identify other conditions, infections, and inflammations.

Typically, pap smears are done in conjunction with human papillomavirus tests.

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is the most common type of sexually transmitted infections. The CDC states that "There were about 43 million HPV infections in 2018, many among people in their late teens and early 20s. There are many different types of HPV. Some types can cause health problems, including genital warts and cancers. But there are vaccines that can stop these health problems from happening."

HPV can cause cervical cancer, as well as other forms of cancer, such as cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, or anus. It can also cause cancer in the back of one's throat.

HPV is extremely common and easily transmittable, which is why it's so important to check routinely.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department understands this, which is why they are offering pap smears and HPV tests.

"If you are 21 years old or older and have not received a pap in the last 3 years, join us on the last Saturday in January, at the Health Department to get one done," the Health Department wrote. "For anyone uninsured, we will have personnel onsite to assist in enrolling in programs that can cover screening costs."

The Health Department encourages calling ahead to make an appointment.