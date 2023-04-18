Casper Mural Project Seeking Local Artist for Interactive Mural Downtown

The Casper Mural Project is looking for local artists to apply to create their newest Mural titled Instagrammable Moment.

This mural will be focused on being interactive and feature artwork that encourages the community to stop and strike a pose.

The mural will be located on the north wall of 152 S. Center St, in downtown Casper, where Wind City Books is located.

One local Natrona County muralist or one team of two muralists will be selected and will work collaboratively with the Casper Mural Project board, Art Selection Committee, building tenants, and property owners to plan and complete the mural this summer.

Local Artists that reside in Natrona County are asked to review the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and submit contact info, CV, portfolio featuring 3-5 images of their recent work, and letter of interest at:

https://forms.gel/HJksZb7yqmgMytzu8.

“We look forward to seeing the ideas from our local artists and creating a fun and interactive mural downtown,” states Alisha Bynum, Casper Mural Project Board President. “This smaller mural will live across the alley from our 2023 Hispanic Culture Mural and catty corner to last year’s Women of Wyoming Mural creating our first mural triptych on what we are calling Mural Alley.”

The mural will be one of two created this summer. Casper Mural Project will be releasing their RFQ for the 2023 Hispanic Culture mural in the coming weeks. Casper Mural Project’s mission is to foster and encourage community expression, through the creation of public art in the form of murals. To learn more about the Casper Mural Project please visit https://caspermuralproject.org/.