Casper Municipal Court will not be active in the next few days in honor of one of its employees who was killed in the domestic homicide this weekend, Police Chief Keith McPheeters said at a news conference Tuesday.

The court, which meets on the fifth floor of the Hall of Justice at 201 N. David St., is closed to mourn the death of Municipal Court Supervisor Deidra Rowe.

Those who have a hearings scheduled this week will have them rescheduled as soon as possible, McPheeters and City Manager Carter Napier said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Deidra and her husband Darren Rowe died at their home in the 1600 block of East 27th Street, according to a news release from the Natrona County Coroner's Office.