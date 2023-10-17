Casper Mountain Racers Alpine Ski Team Hold Annual Ski Swap

"Gear up for the season with discounted gear!" reads an invite from the Casper Mountain Racers Alpine Ski Team and Adam Studer. "Bring in your gently used or outgrown gear to sell. Check out the great deals from Wyoming vendors: alpine skis, XC ski boots, poles, outwerwear, accessories, bikes, and more.

The event will take place at the Fairgrounds in the Industrial Building.

Entry is free, except the Early Bird Sale (oct. 20 from 6 to 9 AM), which is $5.

Schedule:

Thursday, October 19th 12 -8 PM: Consignment

Friday, October 20th

6 to 9 AM: Early Bird Sales ($5 Admission Fee , Children Under 12 Free)

8 to 6 PM: Regular Sales

Saturday October 21

9 to 6 PM: Regular Sales

Sunday October 22nd 9 AM to Noon: Sales & Pick up

There will be concessions.

Casper Mountain Ski History Archive Collection Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media