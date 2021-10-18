Casper Mountain Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings throughout the Cowboy State, including Casper Mountain.

According to the warnings, set to take effect in the early morning hours Tuesday and last through the evening, some parts of Wyoming could receive up to 18 inches of snow.

Get our free mobile app

Casper Mountain will be under a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and forecasters say travel could be very difficult to impossible as between a foot and 18 inches of snow is expected there.

Meanwhile, the eastern slope of the Wind River Mountains will be under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Travel is expected to be very difficult in the region as well.

The upper Bighorns could also see snowfall between 12 to 18 inches.

Parts of Converse County including Douglas, Glenrock, Bill and Deer Creek will be under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Between 5 and 10 inches of snow is expected in parts of Converse County with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

If you must travel, it's highly recommended to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.