Casper Motorcyclist Crashes into Cop Car While Trying to Flee

On Saturday afternoon, Jan. 27, police issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) after a motorcyclist took off downtown, going over 100 mph and runnning lights on 2nd street. This per the Evansville Police.

Evansville police officers tried to stop him near the Hat Six Plaza, but Jeremy Lambson revved up the bike and kept going. Lambson tried to cut to the left and go around another patrol unit, but the bike handlebars locked, causing it to wreck into the cop car.

EMS was immediately called to the scene and Lambson was taken to Wyoming Medical Center.

The police submitted an affadavit to the District Attorney's Office recommending the following charges:

Aggravated Eluding, Reckless Driving, and Felony property damage.