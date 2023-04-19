Casper Man Sentenced to 8 – 10 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault

A Casper man will spend 8- to- 10 years in prison for sexual assault in the first degree.

Zachary Mason, born in 1996, has been in the Natrona County jail for over two and half years. The reason it has taken so long for sentencing is due to multiple mental health evaluations. He will have credit for 925 days served.

In Natrona County District Court this morning, Mason's Public Defender Todd Infanger told Judge Forgey that his client pleaded guilty because he wants to take responsibility for his actions.

Judge Forgey ordered that restitution be imposed in the amount of $1,733 for the crime victim's compensation.

The investigation began on October 6th, 2020 when the victim reported being raped.

The scene was processed and evidence collected after a search warrant was obtained.

In an interview with Mason, he admitted to penetrating the victim while they were unconscious.

Mason is also facing charges in Gillette for sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree, and an attempted sexual assault in the first degree.