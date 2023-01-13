Casper Man Sentenced to 3-5 Years in Prison for July Stabbing

A Casper man has been sentenced to three to five years imprisonment for a stabbing that took place on the northwest corner of Second and Kimball streets in July 2022.

Hosea White, born in 1978, was charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury during his Initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court last fall.

White initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to no contest.

Get our free mobile app

In a sentencing hearing at Natrona County District Court today, public defender Marty Scott argued that White's prison sentence should be suspended and that he be given a chance at probation.

However, Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Blayne Nelson disagreed.

According to the affidavit accompanying the case, the responding officer at the crime scene "observed the victim's organs hanging out."

Furthermore, Nelson said because of White's significant criminal history and problems with violence and anger the judge should impose the three- to five-year sentence.

Scott countered that even though White chose to plead guilty, "he was not the primary aggressor in this fight. Even the victim's friends acknowledged that."

Judge Joshua Eames said that given the information he had received he thought probation was inappropriate.

Eames agreed with Nelson's recommendation and ordered White to 3-5 years imprisonment with 186 days credited for time served.

19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope Photos from the 19th Annual 'Breaking the Silence Walk,' sponsored by the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force.