Casper Man Sentenced for Molesting 5-Year-Olds While Babysitting

A Casper man was given a prison sentence for molesting 5-year-old twins while babysitting them in May.

Bradyn Archuletta pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor in October. He was sentenced to two to six years in prison Wednesday morning.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Archuletta regularly babysat the boys. On May 29, the twins' mother woke them up and found them naked. She asked why, and both boys told her Archuletta told them to take their clothes off.

The boys also told investigators that Archuletta molested them.

In an interview with police, Archuletta admitted that he inappropriately touched the boys "in a moment of weakness," the affidavit says. He also told detectives that he was sexually aroused when the incident occurred.

Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Kevin Taheri said in court Wednesday that while Archuletta initially confessed to his actions and later pleaded guilty, he seemed to back away from taking full responsibility for his actions.

Arguing for the prison sentence, Taheri said that Archuletta denied the incident to investigators during the pre-sentencing process.

Taheri said there was also "significant victim impact."

Archuletta's defense attorney said Archuletta is young and would benefit substantially from mental health help. Puttin Archuletta behind bars for a period of years would be "warehousing" him, public defender Joseph Cole said.

Archuletta was 19 at the time of the incident, something Taheri took into account when asking for the 2- to 6-year prison sentence.

Asked to speak before sentencing, Archuletta said he didn't have anything to say.