Casper Man Sentenced for Aggravated Assault, Felon with Firearm

A Casper man was sentenced in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday to two five- to 10-year prison terms for a shooting incident in March.

Judge Kerri Johnson handed down the sentences to Eugene Antwain Banks, 28, for aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, with the sentences to run concurrently.

In June, Banks pleaded guilty to the two charges in exchange for the Natrona County District Attorney's Office agreeing to dismiss two other counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, and one count of stalking.

Banks told Johnson that he has been in and out of prison since he was 17, that he needs treatment for substance abuse but has had trouble getting help while in prison, and that he was sorry for what he did. "I admit I was wrong."

After she handed down the sentences, Johnson said she understands that he has had trouble getting substance abuse treatment in prison, but there are other programs available and he needs to put in the effort.

She also said he used a gun during the crime and he was prohibited from having one.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Banks and a friend were drinking at a bar on March 28 before a friend started to give him a ride home. At some point in the trip, Banks asked his friend to take him by Banks' girlfriend's house.

When they arrive, Banks began yelling obscenities out of the car window. He pulled out a gun and began firing it into the air, according to the affidavit.

Banks told police he'd been using methamphetamine and that the vehicle's driver had no idea he was going to fire the weapon.

During the course of interviews, police learned Banks was jealous and he targeted his rage toward a man living next to his girlfriend.

Banks has been in custody on $50,000 cash or surety bond since his arrest.