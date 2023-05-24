An 81-Year Old Natrona County Man Given 5-10 Years for Crimes That Could’ve Put Him Behind Bars for 50 Years

Factors like age and health weighed heavily in a Natrona County man's favor this morning in District Court.

81-year old Carl Clifford Downing Jr. will serve five to 10 years for crimes punishable by more than 50 years.

In a tearful statement presented in court, one of the victims urged the judge to consider the maximum penalty.

"The truth and the justice is most definitely not in time served," she said, adding, "his age and health should not be a factor. He belongs in prison to sit out the rest of his days."

The investigation began in August last year when the Casper Public Safety Communications Center received a report of a sex offense.

Court documents allege that an interview with investigators revealed the abuse had been going on for at least two generations, dating back over 20 years. The affidavit from the investigation lists four victims, but only two were listed in the charges.

Assistant District Kevin Taheri explained that the charges for the other victims may surface down the road.

Taheri posited that the victim is 81-years of age, has no prior criminal history, and he admitted what he had done to law enforcement when he spoke with them.

"I would hope somewhere the victims can heal. It's tough to make a statement when you have charges of this nature. We would just ask the court to consider the factors and impose a just sentence."

Judge Daniel Forgey sentenced Downing to five to 10 years, in line with the plea agreement, with credit for 236 days time served.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.