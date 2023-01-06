Casper Man Charged With Felony Meth Crimes; Bond Set at $75,000

The Natrona County District Attorney's Office has charged a Casper man, already facing other drug counts, with three methamphetamine-related felony counts.

But during his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday, Andrew Keller unsuccessfully tried to persuade Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen to not appoint a public defender for him.

"I don't know if I can trust the Public Defender's Office," he said.

Keller, 39, heard these charges from Christensen:

One count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment. The criminal information document says this crime occurred between Oct. 11 and Dec. 30.

One count of delivery of methamphetamine, punishable by up to 20 years. The criminal information document says this crime occurred between Oct. 17 and Dec. 30.

One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. The criminal information document says this crime occurred on Dec. 30.

Christensen asked where Keller lived (5141 W. Yellowstone), whether he was on probation or parole (no), whether he was working (no), and how long he had lived in the Casper area (life).

Because Keller is unemployed, Christensen said he would appoint a public defender for him.

Keller didn't like that.

"I don't want anyone in the Public Defender's Office to review anything in this present case," he said.

Christensen said he understood, but Keller will need an attorney during his preliminary hearing to determine whether a crime was committed and it probably was Keller who committed it. Keller cannot represent himself in a preliminary hearing, Christensen added.

When considering bond, Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook said that Keller had been charged in March 2022 with two counts of conspiracy to deliver controlled substances - methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to court documents.

Keller's drug-dealing has had a substantial impact on Natrona County, Holbrook said. "He was selling all the while he was on bond."

Christensen set his bond at $75,000.

