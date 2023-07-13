Former Wyoming Drug Dealer Allegedly Stabs Disgraced Doctor for Making Lewd Comment in a Federal Prison Cell

The Associated Press has reported that a man convicted of dealing methamphetamine in Wyoming stabbed disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar in a federal prison in Florida.

They wrote that Shane McMillan, 49, stabbed Nassar at least six times in the neck, chest, and back with a makeshift weapon before other inmates pulled him off.

Right now AP is saying that "according to a person familiar with the matter" the fight started when Nassar made lewd comments about wanting to see girls play in the women's Wimbledon tennis match.

"The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and did so on condition anonymity" states the article.

Officers reportedly performed "life-saving measures" on Nassar and he was taken to the hospital. As of Wednesday night he was in stable condition with injuries including a collapsed lung.

Allegations say Nassar sexually assaulted more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography

This is the second time Nassar has been assaulted in federal custody.

AP states that because the attack occurred in a cell, there is no surveillance.

McMillan was originally imprisoned in 2002 after pleading guilty to more than 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the state of Wyoming.

He would have been released by now had it not been for a series of attacks on other inmates and a correctional officer. Court records indicate that he assaulted an officer in Louisiana in 2006 and attempted to kill another inmate in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado in 2011, more than doubling his sentence. He is scheduled to be released in 2046, but if he is convicted of attacking Nassar, it could be much longer.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.

Children's Advocacy Project in Casper