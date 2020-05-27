Casper Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Woman’s Death

A Casper man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to allegations that he intentionally hit a woman with an SUV, killing her.

Appearing via video conference, Jerald Fallon entered the not guilty pleas in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday morning.

Fallon remains in custody at the Natrona County Detention Center. Second-degree murder is typically punishable by between 20 years and life behind bars. However, because Fallon has been convicted of numerous felonies, he's being charged as a habitual criminal and could face a mandatory life sentence.

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Fallon and the woman, Kelly Black, were at a company Christmas party the night of February 29 before leaving.

The affidavit says a man called authorities and said she saw Fallon and Black near the Shoshoni bypass when he pulled over to assist them. The man told investigators that he saw Fallon throw a lifeless Black into the passenger seat of his Nissan Armada.

A multi-agency investigation headed up by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office determined that Fallon intentionally hit Black with his SUV. He was allegedly traveling roughly 40 mph when he hit her while in reverse.

Black died from her injuries at Wyoming Medical Center later that night.

Immediately following the incident, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office sought the public's help in locating Fallon, whom they identified as a witness at the time. Days later, Fallon was arrested at his coworkers' home in Mills.