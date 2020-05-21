A Casper man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Natrona County District Court on Thursday.

Edward Eugene Robertson entered the not guilty plea before Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking during a hearing held by video conference.

If convicted, Robertson could face a sentence of up to life without parole. The minimum punishment for first-degree murder is life with the possibility of parole.

Robertson is accused of shooting and killing Dana Marie Robertson on the night of March 20.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that Edward Robertson was angry with Dana Robertson because she was seeing another man and told Edward Robertson it was best that they end their romantic relationship.

A Casper police detective testified during a preliminary hearing that Dana Robertson made a makeshift bed out of blankets in a spare room. At some point, Edward Robertson got out of his bed in a separate room, retrieved a handgun and shot Dana Robertson as she was playing on her phone in the spare room.

She died at the scene.