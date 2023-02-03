Casper Man Outraged by DoorDash Fees on Fast Food Order

A Casper man called in to K2Radio to share his frustration over a $73 bill for 2 burritos, 2 softshell tacos and a couple sides of potato oles.

At first, I thought this was a mistake.

"Did you try to contact them?" I asked.

He said, "Yeah, and they just blew me off."

Looking at the receipt, it adds up.

The Casper man who called in paid ~$16 in fees, and he left a $10.50 tip.

Last year a class action lawsuit was filed against DoorDash Inc. for falsely advertising to its customers that there were no delivery fees despite adding hidden fees in the purchase price of items chosen for delivery.

“Through these practices, upon information and belief, DoorDash has concealed billions of dollars in delivery fees from customers and induced millions of customers to sign up for and place orders through the DoorDash platform that otherwise would not have done so,” the DoorDash class action stated.

DoorDash is no stranger to pricing complaints.

But why are those fees so hefty?

DoorDash has a new financial agreement in place between various fast food restaurants for 2023.

Speed of delivery seems to be a big factor.

The app charges restaurants a higher commission fee when orders take longer than five minutes. In Casper, "a small town with long roads," it's going to take a little longer.

These fees add up over time. Especially as apps like DoorDash become more popular and the number of orders grow.

Its possible commission fees will increase, translating to even higher prices moving forward.