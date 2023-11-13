Casper Man Faces Fourth Driving Under the Influence Charge After Passing Out in Vehicle

A man was arrested in Casper on Oct. 29 for a felony Driving Under the Influence charge as well as driving with a suspended license and interference.

According to court records, Perry Baines Fast Wolf, born in 1986, was found on 60 SE Wyoming Boulevard passed out in the driver's seat of a red truck. After police roused him, Fast Wolf attempted to reach for his gear shift, but the truck was off.

Fast Wolf told police "he was not sure where he was going but that he did nothing wrong."

Officers noted the man's watery, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Fast Wolf was staggering and very unsteady on his feet. He admitted to officers he had consumed alcohol but refused to say how much or where, but police found a stainless steel water bottle with a small amount of Fireball Whiskey within the truck.

Fast Wolf refused a breath test. He was then transported to the Natrona County Detention Center. This is the man's fourth DUI in ten years. He was convicted in 2014 and twice last year. At the time of the arrest, Fast Wolf was on probation for the last one.

A fourth-time DUI is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Driving with a suspended license requires a minimum seven day jail sentence and up to six months with a $750 fine. Interference is punishable by up to a year in jail.

Fast Wolf is currently out of jail on a $7,000 cash or corporate surety bond. He appeared for his preliminary hearing last week before Judge Kevin Taheri. Elizabeth Grill is prosecuting the case on behalf of the State of Wyoming. Fast Wolf's attorney is Public Defender Kurt Infanger.

