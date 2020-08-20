Casper Man Charged With Sexual Assault; Could Face 50 Years

A Casper man is facing sexual assault charges for an incident that allegedly happened in February last year.

Zephania Scott Martinez waived a preliminary hearing in Natrona County District Court earlier this month.

According to heavily redacted court documents, a Casper police detective was called to the Wyoming Medical Center on Feb. 28, 2019 for a reported sexual assault. A the alleged victim told police Martinez forcibly raped her.

The alleged victim also had a sprained wrist, court documents state.

According to the affidavit, Martinez and the alleged victim were in a Casper residence and were having consensual sex. However, Martinez reportedly wanted to do a different sex act and the victim refused.

However, Martinez allegedly grabbed the alleged victim right wrist and pulled it behind her back, causing severe pain. Then he sexually assaulted her, court documents state.

Martinez has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. He will do so during an arraignment hearing in Natrona County District Court, which has not yet been scheduled.