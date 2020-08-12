Casper Man Charged With Incest, Sexual Abuse

Prosecutors say a Casper man sexually abused a 15-year-old girl who was also a relative late last year.

Skyler Christian Miles is charged with two counts each of second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor along with two counts of incest.

Second-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars — third degree 15 years — while incest is punishable by up to 15 years.

According to the heavily redacted affidavit of probable cause, Casper police were notified of a possible sexual abuse case in February.

Police interviewed the 15-year-old girl, who said that Miles, had sex with her in December, the affidavit states.

Miles was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, court document state.

The affidavit states the girl discussed an incident during which she went to Miles's house after Miles got a new puppy. The girl told investigators she was excited to play with the puppy.

Court documents state that the girl told Miles she wanted to play with the dog. Miles reportedly stated, "I'll show you a dog," before undressing himself.

After the alleged incident, the girl said she turned off the light and "just sat there" and cried, the affidavit states.

Police were initially unsuccessful in their attempts to contact Miles until he agreed to sit down with a detective on June 15, the affidavit states.

Court documents state Miles told police that the encounter with the girl was consensual and that he'd had sex with her "two or three times" in November and December. He also said he thought the girl was 15 at the time, the affidavit states.

Miles has not had an opportunity to enter pleas on the charges. He will get that chance during an arraignment in Natrona County District Court, which has not yet been scheduled.