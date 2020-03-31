Casper Man Accused Of Murdering Wife Bound Over To District Court

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors have a strong enough case to try a man for murdering his wife.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen bound the first-degree murder charge against Edward Eugene Robertson over to Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning. Robertson faces life behind bars if convicted.

Robertson is accused of shooting and killing Dana Marie Robertson on the night of March 20.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that Edward Robertson was angry with Dana Robertson because she was seeing another man and told Edward Robertson it was best that they end their romantic relationship.

A Casper police detective testified Tuesday that Dana Robertson made a makeshift bed out of blankets in a spare room. At some point, Edward Robertson got out of his bed in a separate room, retrieved a handgun and shot Dana Robertson as she was playing on her phone in the spare room.

She died at the scene.

Edward Robertson will have an opportunity to enter a plea to the charge during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court.