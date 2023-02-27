The Casper Kiwanis Club donated about $4,500 to the Natrona County School District for a worthwhile suggestion to kindergarten students:

"If You Ever Want to Bring An Alligator to School, Don't!"

Good idea.

ThIs book is the first of the "Magnolia Says DON'T" series by Elise Parsley.

The publisher, Little, Brown and Company, says, "If your teacher tells you to bring something from nature for show-and-tell, she does not want you to bring an alligator! But nothing will stop Magnolia, who’s determined to have the best show-and-tell of all–until her reptilian rapscallion starts getting her into some major trouble."

The district will distribute the book to all kindergarteners.

This was among several donations approved by the district's board of trustees at its Monday meeting.

Those gifts and donations were no less important, but not as cute.

The board approved a $5,000 donation by school district parent Charles Bowkey to pay for outstanding student lunch debt.

The trustees also approved a district grant of $472,026.65 to nine schools for curricular materials, professional development (public), extended day facilities, assessment/evaluation, and indirect costs.

Differentiation and Early Childhood Director Angie Hayes will oversee the grant.

These are the schools:

Bar Nunn Elementary School.

Cottonwood Elementary School.

Dean Morgan Middle School.

Journey Elementary School.

Midwest School.

Pineview Elementary School.

Poison Spider School.

Southridge Elementary School.

Roosevelt High School.

