Casper Humane Society Hosting SUPER Garage Sale Fundraiser
This weekend, you are invited to the Casper Humane Society's SUPER garage sale fundraiser taking place at 222 N. Cole Creek Road, Building D.
There will be 9,000 square feet of items for sale and all proceeds benefit the animals at the Casper Humane Society.
There is a $10 admission fee. The sale begins on Friday Sep. 15 from 5 AM to 8 PM; then Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM.
