Casper High Temps to Double Over Next Several Days

The National Weather Service in Riverton says despite chilly temperatures in the Casper area to start off the week, the area is in for beautiful weather rounding out to week.

While highs are only expected to get up to 35 on Tuesday, Saturday is expected to see highs up to 73 on Saturday with breezy conditions.

It's expected to slowly warm in the area with highs of 48 predicted on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Friday could see a high of 67 heading into the weekend.

Lows are expected to drop down to 29 Wednesday night but are only expected to drop to 40 on Thursday night.

