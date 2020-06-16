Casper Has Reopened Recycling Depots, Baler at Landfill

The City of Casper reopened its recycling depots and the Solid Waste Facility’s baler building on Monday, according to a news release from the city's public service department.

The city closed the depots and other waste facilities in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

All solid waste services are now open to the public.

In May, the Casper City Council considered changing the recycling program and conducted a citizen survey.

Residents chose the recycling depots as their preferred recycling method. They also expressed interest in recycling additional items, such as paperboard. The Solid Waste Division is looking at that suggestion.

The depots currently have bins for No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, white paper, newspaper and inserts, magazines and catalogs, aluminum cans, cardboard and steel cans.

The depots no longer accept glass.

Depots are located throughout the Casper metropolitan area at the following locations:

Huber Park, 3031 E. Fifth St.

Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th St.

Rocky Mountain Discount Sporting Goods, 1351 CY Ave., east side of the parking lot.

North Casper Ball Park Parking Lot, 1700 E. K St.

Wyoming Boulevard by the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1887 SW Wyoming Blvd.

Viking Court Cul-de-sac, 1200 Viking Court.

Paradise Valley Pool, 5200 Iris St.

YMCA, 315 E. 15th St., east side of the parking lot.

Balefill, 1886 Station Road.

Mills Depot - First Street Park by the water treatment plant.

Bar Nunn Depot -- Sunset Boulevard near the tennis courts.

Evansville Depot -- On Third Street behind the Town Hall, 235 Curtis Street.

For more information about recycling and the Solid Waste Facility, visit the city's website.

